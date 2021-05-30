1 of 11
Are you a big fan of the Indian Premier League, and disappointed at the suspension of Season 14? Don’t be, and see how Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan took us through a nail-biting finish through a quiz that tested the most devoted fans at the Gulf News office. Above: Mr Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Mr Cricket UAE, Anis Sajan, Group Vice-Chairman, Danube Group, Matt Smith – Sports Editor, and contestants representing Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders with their thinking caps on.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Photographer
2 of 11
In the preliminary round, eight teams comprising two supporters from each franchise went up against each other. Above: Mumbai Indians, the clock is ticking!
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Photographer
3 of 11
The play-offs featured the top four teams. Above: Our youngest participant Arjan Singh, 8, supporting Chennai Super Kings, takes on the team from Delhi Capitals in the play-offs.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Photographer
4 of 11
The winners advanced to the final, while the losers missed out. Above: Kolkata Knight Riders team Abhijeet Roy and Anjana Venu celebrate as they bag another correct answer.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Photographer
5 of 11
The pressure of questions against the clock was exciting to watch and participate in. Above: Participants Qasim Ali and Arshiya Chadha from Punjab Kings at the Gulf News office for the Mr Cricket UAE IPL 2021 fan quiz.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 11
What the judges are really like behind the scene. Above: Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan, Shyam A. Krishna - Senior Associate Editor, Gulf News and Matthew Smith - Sports Editor, during the Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE IPL 2021 fan quiz at Gulf News office in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
7 of 11
Tense looks! Above: Participants Vineeth Krishna and Amrita Whabhi from Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Gulf News and Mr Cricket UAE IPL 2021 fan quiz hosted by Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan, accompanied by Gulf News.
Image Credit: Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
8 of 11
Mr Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Mr Cricket UAE, Anis Sajan, Group Vice-Chairman, Danube Group, ask questions to the participants.
Image Credit: Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan
9 of 11
The smiles behind the mask. From left, Matt Smith - Sports Editor, Gulf News, Arjan Singh and Amisha Aiya from Chennai Super Kings, Shyam Krishna - Senior Associate Editor, Gulf News, and Mr Cricket UAE, Anis Sajan.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
10 of 11
The winners were Delhi Capitals, who topped the thunderbolt quiz. Above: From left, Matt Smith, Shyam Krishna, Maaz Ahmed, Heta Khan, Mr Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Photographer
11 of 11
Winners were given a year's Gulf News digital subscription, Fitbit watches and trackers and bags, jackets and caps from Mr Cricket UAE.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News