The new bridge provides smooth traffic flow in the direction of Shindagha Tunnel. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) today opened the main bridge on Al Khaleej Street, extending for 570 metres and comprising three lanes in the direction of Bur Dubai as well as a surface junction at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street. The opening is part of Shindagha Roads Corridor, one of the biggest road projects currently undertaken by the RTA that extends 13km from Sheikh Rashid Street and passes through Al Mina Street and Al Khaleej Street and upto Cairo Street.

Fulfilling all traffic safety stipulations

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer “The bridge can handle 4,800 vehicles per hour. It serves the traffic on Al Khaleej Street, inbound from the junction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street and Deira Islands and in the direction of Shindagha Tunnel. Thus, it ensures a smooth flow of traffic along Al Khaleej Street. RTA also opened a surface signalised junction at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.

“Traffic has also been diverted inbound from Al Mamzar, the junction of Abu Baker Al Siddique Street, and Deira Islands to the new bridge, and then to the surface junction at the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Omar bin Al Khattab Street. The project fulfils all traffic safety stipulations such as street lights, road markings, and directional signage according to the approved designs to ensure top safety levels for road users and pedestrians,” explained Al Tayer.

“The completion rate of the current contracts of Shindagha Roads Corridor Project has reached 70 per cent. Due to the massive scope of the project, it had been split into five phases that serve development projects in the areas such as Deira Islands, Dubai Waterfront, Dubai Maritime City and Mina Rashid. It can also accommodate the projected future traffic volumes. Upon completion, the project will cut short the travel time across Shindagha Corridor from 104 minutes to just 16 minutes.

‘Upgrading junction’

“RTA had accomplished two phases including upgrading the junction of Sheikh Rashid-Oud Metha Streets (Wafi Junction) and the intersection of Sheikh Rashid-Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Streets. Work is currently underway in Phase Three, which covers the construction of Shindagha Bridge, improvements of Corniche Street,intersections on Al Khaleej street and Falcon Interchange. Last August, RTA opened bridges leading to the entry/exit points of Deira Islands at Abu Baker Al Siddique Street.