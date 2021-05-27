Ajman: Under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Municipality and Planning Department in the emirate has announced a 50 per cent discount on the amount of fines on companies, institutions and individuals, that are payable to the municipality.
Sheikh Rashid bin Hamid Al Nuaimi, head of the Municipal and Planning Department, stressed that the wise leadership of the emirate constantly and diligently seeks to provide a stimulating environment for investors and is keen on providing all kinds of support, especially under the current circumstances in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
AbdulRahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Municipal and Planning Department, explained that the decision includes violations committed between January 1, 2008, and May 16, 2021. He stressed that the decision was in line with the department’s keenness to ensure continuity of sustainable development in various sectors of society and provide all possible facilities to all segments of society.
He urged all violators of municipal rules to take advantage of the discount granted and speed up payment of fines and penalties in order to avoid a ban on their facilities.