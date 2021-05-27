Amman- His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, arrived in Amman on Thursday on an official visit to Jordan.
Jordan’s King Abdullah II welcomed Sheikh Mohamed’s visit, which coincided with the Kingdom’s celebration of its 75th Independence Day and the 100 anniversary of its centennial.
King Abdullah said the visit exemplifies the deeply-rooted relations binding the UAE and Jordan and their peoples.
Sheikh Mohamed is heading a high-level delegation that includes Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, others sheikhs and top officials.
Sheikh Mohamed was accorded an official reception upon his arrival at the Marka airport where he was received by King Abdullah and a number of top Jordanian officials.