Palm Jumeirah. Watching the sunrise from the Palm Boardwalk after a morning run couldn't get more surreal.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Bluewaters Island. Gushing waves from the Arabian Gulf, as the sun sets behind the Ain Dubai.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Dubai Marina. Drawing parallels between the Sheikh Zayed Road and Dubai Marina Canal during dusk is surely a treat for the eyes.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Dubai Marina, also known as the home to one of the world's tallest residential block with towers as high as 200 metres.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Sunrise views near the silhouette Burj Al Arab is a sight never to miss
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
The golden hour from one fine afternoon at Dubai Marina, one of the most beautiful artificial canal cities built along a 3-kilometre stretch of the Arabian Gulf shoreline.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Waiting for the tram to pass in Dubai Marina is never a hassle when you can capture this beautiful view.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Dubai Harbour, the upcoming community lying between the beautiful Palm and Marina
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Sunrise over the Emirates Golf Course and Jumeirah Lakes Towers.
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Summer skies still don’t fail to accentuate the beautiful skyline of Dubai
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
The sunset views on Sheikh Zayed Road near Dubai Internet City
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Dubai yachts can take you to these sunset hues over the Arabian Gulf
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader
Transmission towers and sunrise views while cycling early morning at Al Qudra cycle tracks
Image Credit: Aiswarya Premjith/Gulf News reader