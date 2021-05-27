Amman: His Highness Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II held talks over bilateral relations and ways to strengthen strategic cooperation and coordination in the best interest of the two nations.
Earlier in the day, King Abdullah received Sheikh Mohamed and welcomed him to his second home country. The Jordanian monarch expressed his confidence that the visit would give a strong boost to the fraternal ties and joint work between the two countries in all fields.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Abdullah, and his wishes of good health as well as prosperity and development for Jordan.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated King Abdullah on Jordan’s 75th Independence Day and wished more progress, development and prosperity for Jordan under his wise leadership.