Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Wednesday met board members of Al Etihad Credit Bureau at Qasr Al Watan.
Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the achievements made by the company since it was established in 2012 as well as its programmes and future plans and new strategic goals by 2025.
He praised the milestone achievements made by the Bureau and instructed the board to continue working to achieve the strategic goals. He directed the board members to continue to develop its products in a manner that would contribute to enhancing access to credit facilities and introducing new products that reduce credit risks in various economic sectors.
The Bureau will also continue to help reduce the rate of bounced cheques resulting from commercial transactions and rents.