1 of 11
People enjoy browsing through local and international book collections on the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair taking place at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is a world-class platform that brings together world cultures, building bridges of cultural exchange, and showcases the UAE’s knowledge-driven experiences, underscoring the cultural diversity of the Emirati community.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
2 of 11
Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) is considered one of the most prominent cultural events locally and regionally. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the fair has become a leading platform to support the publishing industry, enhance cultural exchange, and expand the reach of Arabic creative and literary publications through developing advanced digital platforms such as written and audio publications.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 11
The 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair is held with the participation of more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries, presented as a ‘hybrid’ programme of virtual events and activities held on the ground under strict precautionary measures to ensure visitors enjoy an inspirational and safe cultural experience.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
4 of 11
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, officially inaugurated the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied on his tour by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and Mouza Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. As part of his tour, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visited the pavilion of the Federal Republic of Germany, the guest of honour for both the 30th and 31st editions.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 11
Each year, ADIBF invites one country to be its Guest of Honour and organise events showcasing its cultural, artistic and literary heritage. The Guest of Honour country is provided with many facilities, while its publishers and exhibitors receive special discounts.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
6 of 11
The Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism named Russia as the Guest of Honour of the fair’s 30th edition in 2020, and invited Germany to be the Guest of Honour in its 2021 edition, which is currently taking place, featuring 20 professional and cultural events.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
7 of 11
Visitors enjoy browsing through local and international book collections on the first day of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
8 of 11
This year, entry will be limited to those who are vaccinated against COVID-19, and aged 17 years and older.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
9 of 11
Visitors must also present a negative COVID-19 PCR test report with 48-hour validity in order to gain access to the Adnec events. As always, other COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including masking and social distancing requirements.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 11
Emirati woman showing their skills of traditional weaving during the Abu Dhabi Internatinal Book Fair.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
11 of 11
There will also be a host of virtual sessions geared towards younger book enthusiasts, in addition to a poetry evening and sessions with the winners of the 14th and 15th editions of the Sheikh Zayed Book Award.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News