Ajman: Ajman Police has announced a three-month grace period for expired vehicle registrations in the emirate.
Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017, Article No. 25, Clause B, stipulates that the violation of “driving a vehicle with an expired licence” will result in a fine of Dh500 and four black points. This will be in addition to the car being impounded for seven days if three months have passed since the expiration of the vehicle registration.
Ajman Police said the three-month grace period was taking into account the circumstances of the customers, provided that the insurance is valid upon its expiry.