1 of 7
Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council announced the opening of a new COVID-19 field hospital on Sunday.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar
2 of 7
He announced the details on his Instagram account with several photos from his tour of the facility.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar
3 of 7
In his social media post he thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar Verified
4 of 7
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced earlier in March that seven COVID-19 field hospitals would be opened across the country.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar
5 of 7
These seven facilities will have a total of 2,058 beds, of which 292 will be dedicated to critical cases.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar
6 of 7
“Equipped with the latest medical technologies, the hospitals will be able to provide exceptional treatment to COVID patients,” the ministry had said at the time.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar
7 of 7
As of Sunday, the UAE has 19,355 active cases of coronavirus, including the 1,992 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Image Credit: Insta/aj.ammar