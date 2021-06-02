Dubai: The Road Facilities Construction Condition Index of Dubai has reached a near-perfect 98.95 per cent, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.
The RTA said the technical assessment of road facilities condition is conducted using the Bridges Maintenance Management System (BMMS) index and maintenance strategies compatible with the international asset management standards ISO 55000 and ISO 55001.
Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, explained: “Achieving a 98.95 per cent rating in Dubai’s Road Facilities Construction Condition Index is a result of the predictive maintenance programme and the extensive technical assessments undertaken. Such operations covered all elements of road facilities using sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Adopting such a methodology has become a crucial element of the maintenance and sustainability of Dubai infrastructure assets.”
Management of bridges
Maitha bin Adai further said: “Since RTA’s launch of the Bridges Maintenance Management System, which caters to the management of bridges during the asset lifespan in 2017, the number of inspection and assessment of operations of facilities, including bridges and tunnels, has seen a remarkable increase.”
“About 1,522 facilities have been covered by expert assessments including civil and constructional elements as well as electromechanical systems. The figure constitutes a 10 per cent annual increase in the technical assessments of road facilities,” she added.
She also urged the public “to cooperate with RTA in protecting the superior infrastructure facilities of Dubai by complying with speed limits and traffic rules as wells as reporting any damage to road facilities”.