Dubai: Heads up, motorists: The right turn at the interchange of Emirates Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road towards Dubai will be closed for three days, from 12am on Friday (June 4) until 6am on Sunday (June 6), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Thursday. Affected motorists will be those coming from Sharjah towards Abu Dhabi.
The RTA added: “The directional link will also be closed at the interchange of Emirates Road towards Dubai, for those coming from Abu Dhabi via Emirates Road, starting Friday, June 4, at 12am until Sunday, June 6, at 6am.
Alternate route
Motorists are advised to follow the directional signs on-site and use alternative routes to reach their destination.