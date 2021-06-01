1 of 15
The Bani Hashim mosque in Abu Dhabi resembles Al Aqsa mosque and the architecture and design of the mosque is unique
Image Credit: Mohammed Sahil/Gulf News reader
2 of 15
The Bani Hashim mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Mohammed Sahil/Gulf News reader
3 of 15
The Bani Hashim mosque in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Mohammed Sahil/Gulf News reader
4 of 15
Al Salam Masjid Al Barsha Dubai
Image Credit: Arjun Varier/Gulf News reader
5 of 15
Supermoon rising over Fujairah Grand mosque - By Glimpses of the UAE
Image Credit: Alison Watt/Gulf News reader
6 of 15
Beautiful mosque in Muhaisnah 4 Dubai
Image Credit: Seema Ranjit/Gulf News reader
7 of 15
May Allah bless all with strength and courage to overcome this difficult times
Image Credit: Ananthu KS/Gulf News reader
8 of 15
Noor mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ali Nasser/Gulf News reader
9 of 15
Sunrise behind Muweilah mosque in Sharjah
Image Credit: Vinod Ramesan/Gulf News reader
10 of 15
The beautiful Sheikh Zayed mosque under the lovely colourful sky
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
11 of 15
The serene Sharjah Grand Mosque is located at the intersection of the Mleiha and Emirates Road. This mosque can accommodate over 25,000 worshippers.
Image Credit: Femina Shah @i.am.femina/Gulf News reader
12 of 15
Construction of the project began in 2014, the mosque, its gardens and facilities are built over a total area of 2 million square feet that also welcomes non-Muslim visitors too, with dedicated spaces and pathways defined for them.
Image Credit: Femina Shah @i.am.femina/Gulf News reader
13 of 15
The mosque is home to a large library that has many original Islamic works. Over 2,200 cars and buses can be parked in the different parking lots of the mosque complex.
Image Credit: Femina Shah @i.am.femina/Gulf News reader
14 of 15
A rubber track goes around the mosque for visitors who wish to go for a walk around the complex.
Image Credit: Femina Shah @i.am.femina/Gulf News reader
15 of 15
It also has a souvenir shop, museum and fountains. Take a closer look!
Image Credit: Femina Shah @i.am.femina/Gulf News reader