The Iron Mask (Action comedy): With an all-star cast that includes Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film is set in the 18th century, following cartographer Jonathan Green (Jason Flemyng), as he undertakes a scientific and supernatural journey that leads him from England to China. Along the way, dungeons and dragons are encountered, even as the Master (Chan) and Captain James Hook (Schwarzenegger) battle to chase a mystical medallion. Out on July 29.
My Spy (Family comedy): Following in the tradition of hardened officials stuck with babysitting duties, Dave Bautista stars as JJ, a CIA Operative whose cover is blown when nine-year-old Sophie (Chloe Coleman) catches him spying on her family. In a trade off, Sophie agrees not to snitch on him if he in turn teaches her how to be a spy. What could possibly go wrong in this scenario?
The Postcard Killings (Crime thriller): Based on a novel by James Patterson, who is also producing the film, ‘The Postcard Killings’ stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a New York detective who is investigation the death of his daughter, who was killed on her honeymoon in London. The murder is not as clear-cut as it seems and she could very well have been the victim of a serial killer loose on the streets of London.
Amulet (Horror): What’s an Eid celebration without a token horror movie at the cinemas? ‘Amulet’ fills that void, a British horror film that has been written and directed by Romola Garai. Things go bump in the night when a homeless soldier finds himself holed up in a derelict home, which is also occupied by a young woman and her sickly mother. But the three of them may not be alone, with a sinister presence also lurking in the shadows. For those wondering, ‘Amulet’ holds a 73 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Raven the Little Rascal: Hunt for the Lost Treasure (Animation): Based on the books by Nele Moost and Annet Rudolph, Raven sets off on a new adventure when he discovers a treasure map in the secret room of Grandpa Badger. Together with his best friend Eddi-Bear, he sets off on a quest, but finds himself in competition against the beavers while attempting to solve riddles and navigate great dangers in order to find the coveted prize.
El Ghasala (Arabic Comedy): Ahmed Hatem and Mahmoud Hmaida star in this comedy, where a state-of-the-art washing machine also doubles up as a time travelling device, causing many conflicts and paradoxes along the way.
Robin Hood: Origins (Action Adventure): Re-releasing in UAE cinemas, Taron Egerton is aristocrat Robin of Loxley, who will one day become the man who robs the rich to give to the poor. After returning to England, he learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with Friar Tuck and Little John. Armed with arrows and dubbed Robin Hood, Loxley leads a band of oppressed rebels in a plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power.
The Bridge Curse (Chinese Language with English and Arabic subtitles — Horror): A group of university students decide to test out an urban legend about the ghost of a female student that haunts a campus bridge. Legend has it that she took her own life at the stroke of midnight. What could possibly go wrong?
The Personal Life of David Copperfield (Comedy drama): The talented Dev Patel stars as David Copperfield, in a fresh take on the beloved character from the Charles Dickens semi-autobiographical classic. Set in the 1800s, Patel plays the young orphan who has an unhappy childhood, but through grit and humour, is able to triumph over many obstacles.
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (Action adventure): Jack Sparrow and Barbossa embark on a quest to find the elusive fountain of youth, only to discover that Blackbeard and his daughter are after it too. Only on July 30 at 8pm at Movie nights at Aljada, the drive-in cinema at Madar at Aljada, Muwaileh, Sharjah. Entry is free.
Despicable Me (Animation): When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. Only on July 31 at 8pm at Movie nights at Aljada, the drive-in cinema at Madar at Aljada, Muwaileh, Sharjah. Entry is free.
Avengers: Endgame (Fantasy action): After the devastating events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to reverse Thanos’ actions and restore balance to the universe. Only on August 1 at 8pm at Movie nights at Aljada, the drive-in cinema at Madar at Aljada, Muwaileh, Sharjah. Entry is free.
Training Day (Action): In this police drama, veteran officer Alonzo (Denzel Washington) escorts a rookie on his first day with the LAPD’s narcotics unit. However, this training day doesn’t play out by the book, with Alonzo colouring outside the lines in a bid to fight urban crime. Ethan Hawke also stars as rookie cop Jake. Only at Yas Island Drive-In Cinema, Abu Dhabi on July 30.
Shazam! (Action comedy): Set around Christmas time, David F Sandberg’s film follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel), an orphaned kid who only cares about finding the mother he lost in the crowd as a little boy. Placed with a foster family and their clan of oddball children, Baston’s life takes a turn when the Wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) gives him the power to turn into an adult male superhero (Zachary Levi), complete with a shiny red suit. Only at Yas Island Drive-In Cinema, Abu Dhabi on July 31.
Baby Driver (Action drama): The award-winning film stars Ansel Elgort as an orphan with a love for music who is also the man behind the wheel as a getaway driver for heist mastermind Doc. Baby dreams of escaping the thug life and riding off into the sunset with his girlfriend Debora (Lily James), and just when he thinks he’s home free, Doc coerces him back for another job that has all the markings to end badly. Only at Yas Island Drive-In Cinema, Abu Dhabi on August 1.
The Perfect Candidate (Drama): If you want to set up a cinema at home this Eid Al Adha, then tune into ‘The Perfect Candidate’, a Saudi release, which is broadcasting on OSN. Directed by Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour, the story follows a young doctor Maryam (Mila Al Zahrani’s debut) who surprises everyone by standing as a candidate for the local municipality in Saudi Arabia. Maryam’s only desire is for the dirt road outside the local hospital to be surfaced, but no one takes this ambitious professional woman’s modest political mission seriously or anticipates where it will end.
