Dubai: Abu Dhabi issued new rules for eating out on June 4.
The Abu Dhabi Media center said that members of the same family, no matter how many, would be allowed to sit together at a table, on Friday.
It tweeted: "Abu Dhabi's Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee allows members of the same family to sit at one table in restaurants and cafes, with no limit on numbers, while adhering to approved capacity of 60 per cent and maintaining other precautionary measures, effective Saturday, 5 June 2021."