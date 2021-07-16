Buying something new for oneself, or as gifts for others, is commonplace during Eid Al Adha. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: From rings to coasters, UAE residents have a variety of must-haves on their Eid Al Adha 2021 shopping list.

Sabrin A.

Eid Al Adha is an annual Islamic celebration upon the completion of Hajj, marked by offering a sacrificial animal (typically a goat or sheep) in gratitude. Buying something new for oneself, or as gifts for others, is also commonplace during Eid Al Adha, which this year falls on July 20 in the UAE.

‘Great sales’

Sabrin A., a Dubai-based Palestinian public relations professional, has been taking advantage of the “great sales” in Dubai lately and building up “a gifts stockpile” for Eid. The 24-year-old normally buys new clothes for herself and her family for Eid. “A fresh new outfit is a staple for us every Eid. I’ve also recently treated myself during Swarovski’s latest sale,” Sabrin said, referring to two rings.

‘Funky and chic’

Sakina Vajihi

Indian expatriate Sakina Vajihi, 29, is celebrating Eid Al Adha this year with loved ones on Zoom. “I’ve decided to send my near and dear ones some special presents, along with fine dates covered with chocolate, stuffed with nuts. I’d also be sending a cute gift set with a Quran, Tasbhee [prayer beads] and two ‘evil eye-protection’ coasters — super funky and chic,” Vajihi said.

Perfumes and shoes

Mina Kiwan

Egyptian national Mina Kiwan, a media and public relations professional in Dubai, has his eyes set on perfumes, shoes and possibly more “as this year, the Dubai sales are amazing and I have already started buying”. For Kiwan, Eid shopping is a long-standing tradition. “This is something I cannot stop, because it elevates the mood and builds great memories for everyone in the family,” Kiwan added.

‘Shopping is part of the joy’

Pakistani marketing professional Zubair Haider, 42, who lives in Ajman, will be purchasing new clothes for his three children. “Eid shopping is part of the festive joy. I want to buy new clothes for my children. I haven’t yet planned anything specific in terms of getting something for myself or others, let’s see,” said Haider, who works in Dubai.

Sweets, cash and clothes

Sri Lankan expat Yoshita Ahmad (centre), who is married to Pakistani national Ghufran, has sent money to Karachi so that her relatives can buy what they like. Image Credit: Supplied

Sri Lankan expat Yoshita Ahmad, 51, who is married to Pakistani national Ghufran, has sent money to Karachi so that her relatives can buy what they like. Her son Imran is in Karachi to offer the sacrifice. He and his cousins will be exchanging gifts, including clothes and other items. Yoshita bought her daughters Malieha and Maheer clothes and some jewellery. However, she is still not sure about what she is going to buy for herself.