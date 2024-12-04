Eight basic rules to follow on the Dubai Metro

RTA advises commuters to adhere to the rules below when they ride on the Dubai Metro:

Do

Avoid running.

Always keep your child in front of you.

Stay away from the doors.

Be considerate of other passengers.

Don’t

Run towards the train.

Leave your child unattended.

Stand at train doors.

Jump the queue.

Dubai Metro fines: What you need to know

Travelling on the Dubai Metro is a smooth and enjoyable experience. However, there are certain behaviours that are strictly prohibited and can result in hefty fines. Here's a breakdown of some of the key offences and their associated penalties:

Minor offences - Dh100 fines

• Disruptive behaviour: Causing a disturbance or inconveniencing other passengers.

• Improper seating: Sitting or accessing areas reserved for specific groups.

• Food and drink restrictions: Eating or drinking in prohibited zones.

• Animals on board: Bringing pets onto public transport, except guide dogs for the visually impaired.

• Restricted areas: Entering off-limit zones marked by warning signs.

• Non-passenger areas: Standing or sitting in spaces not intended for passengers.

• Feet on seats: Resting feet on seats, damaging or dirtying them.

• Lift and escalator misuse: Improper use of these facilities.

• Unsafe boarding: Climbing or jumping onto public transport.

• Door tampering: Opening doors or attempting to board/alight while the vehicle is moving.

• Hazardous items: Carrying items that might inconvenience others or pose a safety risk.

Moderate offences – Dh200 fines

• Fare evasion: Using public transport or entering fare zones without paying.

• nol card misuse: Failing to show a valid nol card, using expired or invalid cards, or using cards intended for others.

• Unauthorised sales: Selling nol cards without prior approval.

• Cleanliness violations: Spitting, littering, or compromising the cleanliness of public transport.

• Smoking: Lighting up in any public transport facility.

• Unapproved sales or promotions: Selling or promoting goods without permission.

• Non-compliance: Ignoring instructions from inspectors or obstructing their duties.

• Signage violations: Disregarding rules displayed on signboards.

• Distracting the driver: Behaviours that obstruct or distract drivers.

Dh300 fine for sleeping in prohibited areas: Using passenger shelters or other restricted zones for sleeping.

More serious offences – fines up to Dh2,000

Fines of Dh1,000

• Hazardous items: Carrying weapons, sharp tools, or flammable materials.

• Prohibited zones: Entering areas marked as off-limits.

• Track violations: Crossing tracks outside designated areas.

Fines of Dh2,000