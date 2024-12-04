Living with pets in the UAE is a joy, but it also means endless pet hair that seems to find its way everywhere.

Fortunately, robot vacuums have become pet owners’ best friends, effortlessly picking up hair and dirt with minimal effort. But with so many options in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best robot vacuums for pet hair in the UAE. These high-tech cleaning marvels are designed to tackle fur, dander, and even stubborn dust bunnies that love to hide in the corners of your home. Whether you’re looking for powerful suction, tangle-free brushes, or models that double as mops, we've got you covered.

Get ready to say goodbye to piles of pet hair and hello to a spotless home, all with the push of a button. To help us with this list, we spoke with Sangeeta Saklani and Kieran Davis, who work at the Dubai K9 Rescue Centre, and who also have several dogs at home.

1. Best Overall: Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni

Pros

Multi-functional

Smart navigation

Self-emptying bin

Long battery life

Cons

Expensive

The Ecovacs Deebot T30 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner is all about cleaning with an impressive array of features designed to tackle modern household needs, especially for pet owners. With a robust suction power of 6,000Pa, it effortlessly lifts dirt, dust, and pet hair from carpets and hard floors. The stand-out hot water mopping system, heating water to 70°C, ensures floors are sanitised with every sweep, while its auto-cleaning and drying station keeps the mop pads clean and dry, preventing odours and bacteria build-up. Zip past pet toys and furniture with TrueMapping 2.0 LiDAR technology, which ensures precise mapping. As it keeps pet oweners in mind, it features an anti-tangle brush, a high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter to trap allergens, which is helpful for those with sensitive noses. With a runtime of up to 260 minutes, it can handle large spaces with ease, while smart connectivity via the Ecovacs app, Alexa, and Google Assistant allow for tailored cleaning schedules and customisable no-go zones. However, it’s not without its drawbacks. The high price point makes it a significant investment, particularly for budget-conscious buyers. While the auto-cleaning station is convenient, it adds to the bulkiness of the set-up, which may not be ideal for smaller homes. Whether it is deep-cleaning carpets, sanitising tiles, or keeping pet fur under control, the T30 Pro Omni can really help in vaccuming pet hair.

2. Best for Disinfecting Pet Messes: Bissell SpinWave

Pros

Vaccums and mops

Powerful suction

Operates quietly

Cons

Small dustbin

The Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot is like having a 'dedicated pet butler' as reviews say, for your floors, as it juggles vacuuming and mopping duties with its impressive 2-in-1 functionality. Its dual spinning mop pads don't just glide — they polish, leaving hard floors gleaming and spotless, while the powerful suction system devours pet hair, fur, and crumbs across surfaces. The Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor ensures carpets are safe from accidental mopping adventures, focusing on the areas that need attention. Add in the convenience of app control, and you’ve got a cleaning companion you can manage from anywhere — perfect for chaotic pet-filled households. Needless to say, SpinWave has its quirks. The dustbin and water tank lean on the smaller side, so you may find yourself frequently emptying or refilling during marathon cleaning sessions. The navigation, though dependable, lacks advanced tech like LiDAR, meaning it might stumble a bit in homes with intricate layouts or lots of furniture. And while the mop feature does wonders for light grime, it might not entirely vanquish tough, dried-on stains. Despite these minor setbacks, the Bissell SpinWave Pet Robot is a stellar pick for pet-friendly homes craving a mix of cleanliness and convenience.

3. Best for Avoiding Pet Waste: iRobot Roomba j9+

Pros

Self-emptying

Automatic recharging

Good obstacle avoidance

Cons

Expensive

Gone are the days when your robotic cleaner would become damaged after meeting unexpected pet accidents on the floor. This Roomba combines cutting-edge tech with pet-specific practicality, ensuring your home stays spotless, without the drama. The magic lies in its PrecisionVision Navigation and advanced obstacle recognition. The Roomba j9+ can identify and dodge pet waste, toys, shoes, and other household hazards with impressive accuracy. So, no more post-cleaning clean-up.The powerful Gen 5 Suction System lifts embedded pet hair from carpets and hard floors alike, leaving every surface refreshed. What sets this Roomba apart is its self-sufficient Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, which empties the vacuum for up to 60 days. Paired with smart mapping, app scheduling, and voice assistant compatibility, it learns your cleaning habits and adjusts accordingly, even suggesting extra runs during shedding season. However, it’s worth noting its premium features come at a premium price. It also works best in homes with good lighting for its cameras and sensors to perform optimally. However, if you’re looking for a reliable, pet-conscious cleaning companion, the Roomba j9+ doesn’t just clean — it adapts, learns, and saves you from unpleasant surprises.

4. Best Budget: eufy G50

Pros

Affordable and efficient

Large dustbin

Good suction

Cons

Struggled with carpets

Leave no pet hair behind! That appears to be the motto of the eufy G50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, an efficient and affordable option for pet owners looking to streamline their cleaning routine. With the help of a powerful suction with smart navigation, your home stays spotless, especially when dealing with shedding fur. Due to its 2,500Pa suction power, it easily picks up pet hair, dust, dirt, and debris from various surfaces, including carpets and hardwood floors. This makes it ideal for homes with pets, where hair can quickly accumulate. Its three-stage cleaning system (suction, brush roll, and side brushes) ensures thorough cleaning, leaving no hair behind. The vacuum also features BoostIQ Technology, automatically increasing suction power when it detects a deeper clean is needed, such as on high-pile carpets. Plus, with its slim profile and low height, it can easily manoeuvre under furniture, where pets often leave their fur. The smart sensors on the eufy G50 help it avoid obstacles, including pet bowls and toys, while the strong anti-collision technology prevents it from running into walls or furniture. Additionally, it’s equipped with a large dustbin, so it can clean larger areas without frequent emptying — a handy feature when dealing with pet hair. A notable benefit is the affordable price for its features, making it an excellent option for budget-conscious pet owners. However, it does have limitations. While the eufy G50 offers reliable performance, it lacks advanced features, like self-emptying bins and mapping technology, which some higher-end models include. It may also struggle with very thick carpets or large, very long pet hair, although it's effective in everyday use. Overall, the eufy G50 is a great choice for pet owners who want an efficient, no-fuss robot vacuum that effectively picks up pet hair without breaking the bank.

5. Best Smart Device: Shark RV2410WD IQ

The Shark RV2410WD IQ makes for a solid choice for those seeking a versatile and efficient solution for cleaning homes, particularly those with pets. One of its stand-out features is its dual functionality: It can both vacuum and mop, making it a two-in-one device that saves time and effort by addressing multiple cleaning needs in a single pass. This combination is especially handy for picking up stubborn pet hair while simultaneously mopping your floors, ensuring a spotless home with less work. Equipped with Shark IQ Navigation, the RV2410WD uses advanced mapping technology to efficiently cover your home while avoiding obstacles and preventing repeated cleaning in the same areas. It also offers strong suction power, lifting both hair and other dirt trapped in carpets and rugs. Additionally, the vacuum's self-cleaning brush rolls help prevent tangling of pet hair, reducing maintenance and ensuring consistent cleaning performance. Other notable features include a long-lasting battery, Wi-Fi connectivity, and compatibility with the SharkClean app, allowing you to schedule and control the vacuum remotely. The self-emptying base also adds convenience, saving you the hassle of emptying the dustbin frequently. While the Shark RV2410WD is great for most spaces, it may not be the best for homes with extremely low furniture due to its height. However, its performance on both hard floors and carpets, combined with its mopping function, makes it an excellent choice for pet owners looking to reduce hair build-up without constant attention. The final verdict? the Shark RV2410WD IQ offers a great blend of convenience, performance, and innovation, making it an ideal solution for pet hair and everyday messes.

What to keep in mind before purchasing a robot vaccum

When purchasing a pet robot vacuum, several key factors should be considered to ensure you select the right model for your needs. Here are the main elements to keep in mind, explain both Saklani and Davis:

Suction power: The ability to pick up pet hair effectively is essential. Vacuums with strong suction power can deep clean carpets and hard floors, ensuring that pet hair is captured efficiently. Look for models specifically designed for homes with pets, as they often have enhanced suction capabilities.

Brush design: Pet hair can easily become tangled in vacuum brushes, so a self-cleaning brush or tangle-free brush roll is a must for pet owners. Some vacuums, like the iRobot Roomba series, have brushes designed to lift and capture pet hair without clogging, reducing the need for frequent cleaning of the vacuum.

Filtration system: A high-efficiency particulate air (Hepa) filter is ideal for homes with pets. It helps trap tiny particles, allergens, and dander, improving air quality and preventing these from being recirculated into your home.

Battery life and charging: If you have a large area to clean, look for a robot vacuum with longer battery life to avoid interruptions. Most high-end models offer a runtime of 90-120 minutes on a full charge, which is generally sufficient for a whole-home clean.

Navigation and mapping technology: For precise cleaning, advanced navigation systems are essential. Models with smart mapping technology, like those from Roomba or eufy, can map your home and clean efficiently without missing areas. Look for vacuums that can navigate around obstacles like furniture and pet toys without getting stuck.

Mopping function: If you're looking for a two-in-one device that can vacuum and mop, consider models like the Shark IQ or the Ecovacs Deebot, which can help tackle both dry and wet messes, especially useful if your pets tend to spill water or food.

Noise level: If your pets are skittish or you prefer a quieter environment, look for a robot vacuum with a low noise profile. Some models are designed to operate quietly, which helps reduce anxiety in pets while still delivering a thorough clean.

Maintenance and emptying: Consider models that have a self-emptying base or a larger dustbin capacity, reducing the frequency of manual emptying. Some higher-end robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba j9+ come with self-emptying stations that store dirt and debris, freeing you from the chore.

Price: Robot vacuums come in a wide price range. While higher-end models may have more advanced features, mid-range models can still offer excellent performance, especially for homes with pets. Determine your budget and look for the best value in terms of features and reliability.

App integration and control: Many modern robot vacuums are Wi-Fi-enabled and can be controlled via smartphone apps. Look for a model that integrates with your smart home system or allows remote scheduling and control through apps like Google Home or Alexa.

By considering these factors, you can choose a robot vacuum that will meet your cleaning needs while making life easier as a pet owner.