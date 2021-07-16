To aid schools, CBSE provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on the best performance of the previous three years, which will be taken as reference for the purpose of moderation. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

New Delhi: India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Thursday that the tabulation portal for moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks will be opened from July 16, Indian news agency ANI reported. The board in a letter to schools said the portal will be closed on July 22 and declaration of results will be by July 31.

To aid schools, CBSE provided marks, including distribution of the marks, based on the best performance of the previous three years, which will be taken as reference for the purpose of moderation.

The board has asked schools to moderate the scores that have been uploaded according to the reference year data bank in the seven-day window when the portal is open by visiting the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE reiterated that the common objective is the declaration of “valid, reliable and unbiased results” in this pandemic situation.

‘Restricting number of students’

“To ensure comparability and fairness at the higher range of marks, schools should exercise due diligence and ensure that there is no bunching of total marks in the range of 95 and above. They will, therefore, have to restrict the number of students at each level of overall marks from 95 and above, to ensure that this number is not more than the number of students scoring these overall marks, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the board explained.