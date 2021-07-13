Sharjah: All private schools in Sharjah are set to welcome back students in September, while continuing to provide the option of distance learning to those who request it. The affirmation came from Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) on Tuesday, Arabic daily Al Bayan reported. More details are expected soon.
SPEA, in cooperation with the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah, announced the continuation of in-person learning for the coming academic year 2021-2022, which begins after the July-August summer break.
Schools ready
The readiness of schools to receive students back on campus again in September has been confirmed through 2,000 visits by SPEA to schools since last September, as well as the fact that the majority of teaching and admin staff at schools now have received the COVID-19 vaccine, SPEA said.
The authority added that a daily monitoring system, as well as a follow-up committee, for any positive cases at school has proven successful, which further affirms the preparedness to welcome back students to the classroom in the new academic year.
Training school staff
SPEA has also trained school administrations on the guidelines for reopening schools and receiving students under precautionary measures, as well as holding workshops for schools about distance learning. SPEA also led a public awareness campaign about the pandemic through Sharjah Education Academy, in addition to organising a health awareness campaign in which more than 23,000 people participated.
According to Al Bayan, SPEA Chairperson Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi said cooperation between all stakeholders had contributed to the success of the schooling system, whether in-person or distance learning. She was quoted as saying the successful experience has accelerated the return to in-person learning.