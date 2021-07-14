Dubai: The top 50 Emirati and the top 50 expatriate students have been revealed for the Emirates Standardised Test (EmSAT).
The computer-based test is taken by Grade 12 students in public schools (and some private schools) and its scores are used for university admissions.
The Ministry of Education has announced the top 50 students on the two lists — one for Emiratis and the other for expats. These school graduates showed the best overall performance in the four core subjects covered by EmSAT — Arabic, English, Mathematics and Physics. The number of these tests was 163,426 in the latest round.
Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi from Ras Al Khaimah topped the Emirati list, while Hassan Abu Saud from Sharjah topped the expat list.
Yardstick for success
Hussain Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, congratulated the toppers. He said the tests were based on national standards for measuring the performance of students in the country, to ensure that students acquire the knowledge and skills necessary for effective participation in a knowledge-based economy.
Jamila Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said the UAE’s educational system is able to simulate the needs of students — thanks to the development of a system of examinations with national standards.