AGDA director-general Bernardino León says that new course is well aligned with the strategic aspirations of the MoFAIC. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) on Monday announced the launch of a nine-month master’s of arts degree in ‘Humanitarian Action and Development’.

The new programme offers students practical and theoretical skills for a career in the field of humanitarian and development foreign aid, said AGDA, established in 2014. The programme follows a joint initiative by MoFAIC and AGDA since 2018 and covers four main areas: Humanitarian Action, Poverty and Sustainable Development, International Humanitarian Law and Humanitarian Action, Development and the UAE Foreign Policy.

Programme goals

Upon the programme’s completion, graduates should understand the different global humanitarian frameworks. They will also possess an understanding of development studies and humanitarian action in the context of international relations, international law, diplomacy, and the relevant United Nations agendas. The graduates will also “acquire the skills needed to be ethical leaders at the workplace” and the ability to “communicate effectively especially through mass media”.

The MA programme in Humanitarian Action and Development is AGDA’s third full-time programme. The academy also offers a Master of Arts Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership and a postgraduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations.

Preparing specialists

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, said AGDA contributes to the UAE’s foreign aid policy objective by offering training programmes to prepare specialists in the field of international humanitarian and development field.

AGDA director-general Bernardino León said: “Through offering this theoretical and practical master’s programme, AGDA is keen to develop the next generation of leaders in the field of humanitarian action. This course is well aligned with the strategic aspirations of the MoFAIC and is sure to enable the UAE to contribute to global sustainable development through peace, security, and prosperity.”