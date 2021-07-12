1 of 8
Following England’s loss to Italy at the Euro final held at Wembley in London, celebrities used their social media platforms to share messages of support for Gareth Southgate’s team.
Image Credit: AP
Britain’s Prince William, who is the president of the English Football Association, slammed the racist abuse Black players have faced after the loss. “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable,” he tweeted. | Britain's Catherine (L), Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge (C), and Britain's Prince William (R), Duke of Cambridge, are seen during the Uefa Euro 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.
Image Credit: Photo by Frank Augstein / POOL / AFP
Singer Adele posted a picture wearing an England shirt and a mega-watt smile, saying: “You did us so proud! You brought our game home and brought us all together.”
Image Credit: instagram.com/adele/
Singer Dua Lipa shared a picture of player Bukayo Saka on her Instagram stories and wrote: “All the boys made us so proud!!!!! Well done on such a great game! We love you England we’ll bring it home soon enough.”
Image Credit: REUTERS
Actor Stephen Fry had a slightly morbid comment, referring to the fact it was the first time in 55 years that England played at a major final. “Alright, football gods, I’ll wait another 55 years then. But I warn you, unless biotech comes up with something impressive, I’ll fairly certainly be dead… Bah, grr, poo and bother,” he tweeted.
Image Credit: AFP
‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner joined many others in sharing a picture of the team, with a simple caption of: “Good lads”.
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
‘Harry Potter’ actor Tom Felton looked dejected in the selfie he posted to Instagram, writing: “YeUgGHhh — bravo Italy. The English team did us more than proud.”
Image Credit: instagram.com/t22felton
Veteran rocker Liam Gallagher expressed his disappointment but praised the team. “Gutted about the footy but gotta BIG UP the lads and Gareth Southgate and the fans that was something else we go again on the World Cup peace n love and most of all RESPECT LG,” he tweeted.
Image Credit: AFP