Football fans in Dubai got together for a shisha and to watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy. It was a night of sheer thrills as the match finished 1-1 after extra time and needed penalties to decide who would be the winner.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
All the attention was on the big screen as England took a very early lead thanks to a Luke Shaw goal. England then bossed the first half and the fans watching along while enjoying a shisha and some food were treated to a fabulous game that was full of incidents.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
There were plenty of talking points to discuss as the game took place and fans watching the spectacle well in for a long night. The match kicked off at 11pm UAE time and went on until 2.30am.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
The atmosphere was electric at Wembley stadium, London, last night - but it was also pretty raucous at the Dhuaan Cafe in Dubai where many groups of friends had gathered to watch the action unfold.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Italy got an equalizer in the second half and after 90 minutes and extra-time the match was still tied 1-1 meaning it would need penalties to decide a winner and that is when the real drama began. With fans of England and Italy in equal measure, the Dubai residents did their best to cheer their teams on but in the end, it was the Italians who emerged victorious to win the European Championship.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Team Italy! Flavio de Paulis, Maria Luisa Panzica, Paola Surdo and Antony were watching the action packed final in Dubai last night.
Image Credit: Supplied