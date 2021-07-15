The American School of Creative Science, Maliha (ASCS) and the International School of Creative Science, Muwaileh (ISCS), respectively celebrated their spectacular graduation ceremonies, between the 29th of June and 4th of July 2021.
The contemporary “Drive Through Graduation” events, boasted stellar attractions, while hosting the combined total of 218 graduates and their families, between both schools, across Grades 12 and 13.
Notable highlights of the evening included the awards ceremonies, where an astounding 135 High Achievers constituted the graduating class of 2021.
In addition to honouring the high achievers, Salah Bukhatir, Chairman and CEO of Bukhatir Group, presented 43 special awards, to students who had memorised the Holy Quran, varying from Grades 6 to 12. Over 130 students memorised the Holy Quran from across the Creative Science Schools, with 30 students comprising of the 2021 cohort. Additionally, 13 students were further rewarded with scholarships, after applying and undergoing a rigorous examination.
With a 20 year legacy of imparting academic excellence, rooted in Islamic values, Bukhatir Education Advancement & Management (BEAM), has developed successful learning institutions, applying the best-in-class education and management systems, and first-rate practices within the UAE. BEAM’s Creative Science schools are renowned for their holistic approach, emphasising on the physical, emotional, social and moral development of students.