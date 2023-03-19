Ras Al Khaimah: A truck driver was arrested following a hit-and-run incident on Saturday that killed another truck driver in Ras Al Khaimah, police said on Sunday.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police arrested the suspect, a national of an Asian country, who fled the scene after running over an Arab man, who was killed instantly.

The arrest was made within four hours of the incident.

Brigadier General Ahmed Al Sum Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said a report was received by the Central Operations Room of Ras Al Khaimah Police at 3.55am on Saturday, stating that a truck driver of an Arab nationality had died on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in a hit-and-run accident, and the driver of truck fled the scene.

What happened?

He added that police patrols and national ambulances rushed to the site of the accident, and it was found that the deceased had parked his truck on the side of the road and stepped out. The truck driven by the Asian driver hit the parked truck, which then ran over the victim, killing him on the spot. The driver fled the scene.

The body of the deceased was taken to hospital.

Manhunt launched

A hunt for the culprit was launched. Within four hours, the police succeeded in identifying him.

Brigadier General Al Naqbi said the advanced surveillance cameras installed on the roads helped track the vehicle until it was found parked in a region in Sharjah emirate.

Accordingly, in coordination with Sharjah Police General Command, the arrest was made of the offending driver.

He was referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures in preparation for his transfer to the Public Prosecution.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police called on the public to quickly report any traffic accident, as it has the technical and human capabilities that enables it to identify the perpetrator.

Police urged motorists to drive carefully, especially in residential areas, to avoid the recurrence of such accidents.