Dubai: As COVID-19-induced restrictions ease and UAE gets back to normal life, Sharjah Police urged caution on the roads. They made the request via Twitter.
In a 20-second video, authorities showcases what could happen if drivers enter an intersection without care. In the clip, two cars end up colliding, causing damage to both drivers.
Sharjah Police have also called on people to tune in to a programme on Tuesday at 10 am on their Insta handle. The segment will talk about tire safety during the summer months.