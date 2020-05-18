1 of 9
Following months of uncertainty, the past weekend finally saw some semblance of sporting action as athletes got back in action following the enforced halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, NASCAR resumed with the Darlington 400 race, won by Kevin Harvick. No spectators were present at the massive Darlington track.
Image Credit: AFP
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy got back on the golf course when he teamed up with Dustin Johnson to with the Driving Relief two-on-two charity skins match against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. There were no fans and the players carried their own clubs and were without caddies.
Image Credit: AFP
Park Hyun-kyung won the KLPGA Championship title on Sunday as women's golf in South Korea. Park signed off with a second successive round of 67 to erase a three-shot deficit and triumph by one stroke in the tour's first event since December. Overnight leader Lim Hee-jeong (71) and Bae Seon-woo (68) shared second place at 16-under 272 in the event played without spectators at the Lakewood Country Club in Yangju. An emotional Park hugged her father, who was caddying for her, after the winning putt and was showered with petals from her peers who also did elbow bumps in what is likely to be a new normal in sports.
Image Credit: AP
The Dubai-owned Godolphin stable won their fourth Group 1 race of the season in dramatic fashion when Trekking blitzed home to win the Group 1 Goodwood, at Morphettville Racecourse in Sydney, Australia on Saturday. Ridden by jockey John Allen for Godolphin’s Australian handler James Cummings, the Darley-bred son of Lonhro showed battling qualities to deny the locally trained Gytrash and win by half-a-length.
Image Credit: AAP
The big news was in Germany, where the Bundesliga got back under way. There were no fans, there was no hugging, there were no mascots, there were no handshakes — but there was football. Actual, real-life top-flight football. The Bundesliga got back in action on Saturday as five games kicked off the resumption of the battle to the Bundesliga title in Germany. The main attraction was the Ruhr Derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 — a traditional German clash which Dortmund won 4-0.
Image Credit: Reuters
On Sunday, Bayern Munich restored their four-point league at the top of the Bundesliga table as they beat Union Berlin 2-0, with a little help from Robert Lewandowski.
Image Credit: AFP
UFC completed its trilogy of fight nights at Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, when Walt Harris was defeated by Alistair Overeem in their heavyweight scrap.
Image Credit: AFP
In South Korea, K-League 1 side FC Seoul have filled the stands of their Seoul World Cup Stadium with mannequins to replace the absent fans at matches.
Image Credit: AP
Serie A football may not be too far away from resuming action as players such as Lazio's Lucas Leiva have returned to their cubs for training.
Image Credit: Reuters