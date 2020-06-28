1 of 23
Al Seef District is a tourist destination located near Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood of Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
2 of 23
It is close to the Dubai Museum and Al Bastakiya area and adjacent to the Bur Dubai Souq. The nearest Metro Station is the BurJuman Metro Station.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
3 of 23
Where the old meets the new is the tagline of Al Seef Dubai.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
4 of 23
It covers a span of about 1.8km all along the Dubai Creek, which once was the vibrant entryway to the Gulf’s most successful pearl diving port.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
5 of 23
The area is spread into two distinct phases...
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
6 of 23
There is an area with modern buildings...
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
7 of 23
And there are buildings, which are made to look an old town with wind towers and stone Arab structures reflecting back to historical Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
8 of 23
It gives the visitors a glimpse into the past cultures of the UAE.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
9 of 23
Interconnected paths lead visitors along the stunning area with options for a casual family dining, a romantic dinner or relaxing with a cup of coffee or tea.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
10 of 23
Cafe culture abounds with many restaurants offering seasonal al fresco seating.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
11 of 23
An added attraction are the dhows (traditional wooden boats) which are attractively illuminated and offer the visitors an opportunity to have dinner onboard while cruising the gentle water ways of the Dubai Creek.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
12 of 23
There are some beautiful hotels nearby overlooking the Dubai Creek.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
13 of 23
Tourists would surely enjoy to spend a day or two exploring the heritage of Al Seef District.
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
14 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
15 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
16 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
17 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
18 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
19 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
20 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
21 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
22 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader
23 of 23
Al Seef District in Dubai
Image Credit: Taimur Khan/Gulf News reader