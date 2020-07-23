1 of 12
There's plenty to do this weekend, including free movies, amazing sales, a discount on skydiving and a great foodie deal.
Image Credit:
2 of 12
SKYDIVE DUBAI DISCOUNTS: DSS deal-seekers can get a bird’s eye view of Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah with Skydive Dubai. The extreme sports destination in Dubai Marina is offering tandem skydive jumps for Dh1799 this weekend and until August 3. The promotion also includes an Instagram video of each jump, an official Skydive Dubai cap and 2 for 1 meal voucher for the Zero Gravity restaurant.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
3 of 12
GRAPE AND CHEESE WEEK: Head over to the Atrium’s South African steakhouse, City Grill, and enjoy a grape and cheese night kicking off this Saturday. With a selection of fine grapes and cheeses, there will be plenty to choose from. Enjoy a free flow of reds and whites for three hours along with cheese boards for Dh160. Or you can just enjoy access to the cheese board for Dh95 per person. Additionally, the new food and drinks menu will also be available as usual in case someone wants to indulge in steaks after.
Image Credit:
4 of 12
FAMILY FUN AT DEIRA CITY CENTER: Families can put their knowledge of Dubai, maths, geography and music to the test at City Centre Deira with the Family Flash game. The in-mall game show-style competition will see two families, consisting of two parents and two children, battle it out for great prizes including a grand prize of a shopping spree in the mall. Contestants will face questions on topics including Dubai’s history, songs and music genres, geography and maths. Family Flash will take place every Friday at City Centre Deira until 14 August at the mall’s East Court space.
Image Credit:
5 of 12
FREE MOVIE NIGHT IN SHARJAH: Movie nights at Aljada continue to offer visitors an exciting outdoor movie experience through its wide range of family, action and comedy classics, in both Arabic and English. All movies at the drive-in cinema at Madar at Aljada, Muwaileh, Sharjah, are free to enter on a first-come, first served basis. Cinemagoers can also experience Zad, Aljada’s dynamic drive-thru food district which features 17 different types of delicious cuisine from popcorn to burgers and from sushi to vegan snacks. This weekend you can watch Pirates of the Caribbean – At Worlds End on Thursday, Toy Story 3 on Friday and Avengers Infinity War on Saturday. Movies screen daily at 8pm.
Image Credit:
6 of 12
FOODIE EVENT AT LA MER: Visitors to La Mer can celebrate the start of the weekend with a choice of great tasting dishes at Stars n Bars this Thursday. The restaurant is tempting diners with a super value offer consisting of a burger, cheesy pizza or hearty quesadilla served with a salad and a drink for just Dh59. Hungry kids are well catered for with a children’s menu main dish along with a drink and dessert available for just Dh20.
Image Credit:
7 of 12
TOMORROWLAND: This weekend, some of the biggest names in electronic dance music will live stream an unforgettable concert direct to Festival Arena as part of the Tomorrowland - Around the World digital festival. Featuring performances by some of the biggest and best DJs, live acts and producers, Tomorrowland will take place on 25 and 26 July with the indoor venue at Al Badia Boulevard in Dubai Festival City joining locations around the globe to broadcast the show. The Tomorrowland digital festival is an immersive online event that will connect music lovers for two days of spectacular performances that combine great music with 3D technology and special effects. Tomorrowland Around the World will be held from 7pm to 2am each day.
Image Credit:
8 of 12
VISIT THE DUBAI AQUARIUM FOR UNDER DH100: This summer, a special deal allows you to buy a ticket at a reduced price from Dh175 to just Dh75 per person. The 10-million litre Dubai Aquarium tank, located on the Ground Level of The Dubai Mall, is one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world. It is home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species. Over 300 sharks and rays live in this tank.
Image Credit:
9 of 12
WATCH A COMEDY SHOW AT THE LAUGHTER FACTORY: Residents and visitors can start the weekend early with three live shows by the ever-popular Laughter Factory. The Dubai-based comedy club will welcome to the stage comedians Nick Page, Peter Flanagan and Danny O’Brien for two nights of great jokes, funny stories and more at Zabeel House, The Greens on July 22 and Grand Millennium Barsha Heights on July 23 and 24.
Image Credit:
10 of 12
DESIGNER SHOPPING PROMOTION: Shop for great deals on selected must-have items from more than 40 famous designer brands including Max Mara, FILA, Michael Kors, Longchamp, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Salvatore Ferragamo, Paul Smith, Tory Burch and Zadig & Voltaire, Kenzo plus many more this weekend with the DSS Muse Days promotion. Running from 23 July to 25 July, the city-wide mega promotion is available at all Chalhoub Group stores, including the footwear destination Level Shoes at The Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
11 of 12
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE: Wishes can come true at Mall of the Emirates with the Message in a Bottle activation. Residents and visitors who spend Dh300 this weekend, and until 27 July, can use their mobiles to write their most exciting DSS wish. Every ‘wish’ and its ‘bottle’ will be uploaded to an augmented reality art piece that can be viewed on a smartphone. On 27 July, one lucky shopper’s unique DSS wish will be chosen and granted to come true by the Mall of the Emirates team. Shoppers can visit the mall’s Instagrammable desert island themed Message in a Bottle centrepiece to take part.
Image Credit:
12 of 12
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island: This Eid, take advantage of the new Stay Longer summer offer at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. The tempting new offer invites guests to escape to Ras Al Khaimah for a relaxing 5-day summer staycation at a family-friendly resort. With rates starting from Dh999 for two adults and two kids, the Stay Longer summer offer includes access to two of Ras Al Khaimah’s main attractions including, the Jebel Jais Zipline, or the Suwaidi Pearl Farm. The fun doesn’t stop there as guests will also avail of a free pass to access DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island’s water sport activities, as well as being entered into a draw for weekly prizes, including the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of a Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2020.
Image Credit: