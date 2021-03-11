1 of 10
The total remaining public holidays for 2021 in the UAE are 13 days.
NEW YEARS DAY: So far, we've celebrated New Year's Day on January 1, which fell on a Friday unfortunately, so most UAE residents were unable to benefit from a public holiday.
Although Al Israa Wal Miraj is observed as an Islamic holiday, the UAE did not get a public holiday.
EID AL FITR: Next up on the list is Eid Al Fitr, which is the holiday that celebrates the end of Ramadan. Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Wednesday, May 12 and last for four days, which means UAE residents can benefit from a long weekend.
ARAFAT DAY: The next holiday will be Arafat Day, which is expected to fall on Sunday, July 18 and is celebrated for one day. This holiday takes place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan. Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj or pilgrimage. It most likely lands on a Sunday, which means that UAE residents can enjoy yet another long weekend.
EID AL ADHA: Following Arafat Day comes, what Muslims call "The Big Feast", Eid Al Adha. It will be an additional three-day holiday added to Arafat Day. So Eid Al Adha, expected on Monday, July 19 until Wednesday, July 21, combined with Arafat Day and the previous weekend, means that UAE residents can benefit from a whopping six-day weekend. We will be back to work on Thursday for one day before we get to have another weekend.
HIJRI NEW YEAR: The next public holiday for residents takes place in August. It is the celebration of the Islamic New Year. This one-day celebration is set to take place on August 12, which is a Thursday. This means yet another long weekend for UAE residents. The one-day celebration marks the migration of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) from Makkah to Madinah.
PROPHET MOHAMMED'S BIRTHDAY (PBUH): Next up is Prophet Mohammed's Birthday, which is a one-day holiday. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid a Nabawi. It is expected to fall on Thursday, October 21. Another long weekend for UAE residents!
COMMEMORATION DAY: It is a one-day holiday, to honour Emiratis who have died fighting for and defending their country. Commemoration Day will take place on December 1, which is a Wednesday.
NATIONAL DAY: The last holiday of 2021 will be UAE National Day, which takes place on Thursday, December 2 and Friday, December 3. Combined with Commemoration Day, we will benefit from a four-day long weekend.
