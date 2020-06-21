1 of 12
UAE residents can see how the moon is going to cover 86.31 per cent of the sun's disk.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Partial solar eclipse seen from Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre Observatory.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Annular eclipses occur when the Moon - passing between Earth and the Sun - is not quite close enough to our planet to completely obscure sunlight.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
The moon passes across the path of the sun.
Image Credit: Twitter/Astronomy Center
The eclipse can be seen in the shades of the small holes as shown in the picture.
Image Credit: International Astronomy Center from Abu Dhabi
Enthusiast observing the solar eclipse at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre Observatory.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Hassan Ahmed Al Hariri, CEO, Dubai Astronomy Group, observing the solar eclipse from the Observatory at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre Observatory.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Mohammed Partazian with son Hamed watching eclipse from Buheirah corniche in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf
A resident watching eclipse with compatible glasses at Buheirah corniche in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
UAE residents watch a partial solar eclipse.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News