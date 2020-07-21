1 of 12
Sudden sandstorm followed by heavy rain on Mleiha road in Sharjah. Convective clouds are moving towards Dubai from Al Ain and are causing strong winds to blow, suspending sand into the air, according to NCM.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Motorists drive cautiously as sand storm reduced visibility at Al Qusais. UAE residents are currently experiencing strong winds and dusty conditions due to a movement in clouds.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Dusty skies conceal a beautiful a mosque in Sharjah. Jebel Ali and Sharjah residents are also experiencing unstable conditions.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Motorists drive cautiously as sand storm reduced visibility on Mohammad Bin Zayed road. Such conditions are expected to last till sunset, returning on Wednesday at around 12pm till the evening.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Low visibility on Mohammad Bin Zayed road. Due to the cloud activity, there is also a chance of rainfall in Al Ain and internal areas of Dubai, NCM told Gulf News.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Rains lash parts of Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Rain clouds over Dubai. Currently it is heavily raining in Dubai’s Lahbab area.
Image Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News
Dust swirls were spotted in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf news
Dark clouds take over Sharjah skies .Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Dust storms hit road visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Beautiful shot of a lonely tree standing in middle of dusty sky.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A police car patrols on the streets amidst the sudden sandstorm followed by heavy rain on Mleiha road in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf news