Ras Al Khaimah: A non-stop express bus service called ‘RAK Ride’ has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah on multiple routes connecting various areas within the emirate.
The service covers several areas in different phases, with the first phase connecting Al Ghail industrial area to Al Nakheel in the centre of Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Adhen area and Ras Al Khaimah airport. The journey takes around 45 minutes from the starting point (Al Nakheel station) to Al Ghail industrial station and operates from 6am to 10pm.
Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director-General, RAKTA, said the service is a part of Ras Al Khaimah’s 2030 Mobility Plan and responds to customer suggestions. It supports RAKTA’s efforts to develop public transport solutions and diversify public bus transportation options to keep up with the economic and tourism development in Ras Al Khaimah.
Al Blooshi added that the launch of the service would address several issues, such as unregulated transport. Furthermore, the service will reduce the carbon footprint by operating smaller, less fuel-consuming buses and following a flexible and smart scheduling system, he said.