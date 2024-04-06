Ras Al Khaimah: A non-stop express bus service called ‘RAK Ride’ has been launched in Ras Al Khaimah on multiple routes connecting various areas within the emirate.

The service covers several areas in different phases, with the first phase connecting Al Ghail industrial area to Al Nakheel in the centre of Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Adhen area and Ras Al Khaimah airport. The journey takes around 45 minutes from the starting point (Al Nakheel station) to Al Ghail industrial station and operates from 6am to 10pm.