Dubai: Parking will be free in Dubai for at least six days during Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced on Friday that that parking will be free from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal (Islamic months). This means that there will no parking charges from Monday, April 8 to April 12 if the Eid Al Fitr falls on April 10. Since parking is always free on Sundays in Dubai, motorists can enjoy six consecutive days of free parking in the emirate.

However, if the Eid Al Fitr falls on April 9 depending on the moon sighting, then the parking will be free only for five days. Paid parking will resume on 4th of Shawaal (fourth day of Eid).

Meanwhile, RTA also announced working hours for all its services during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Vehicle testing centres will remain open on 29th Ramadan and 3rd Shawwal

Customer Happiness Centres

All Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during the Eid holidays. However, the Smart Customers Centres of Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf centres and RTA Head Office will remain operational as usual 24/7.

Dubai Metro

Dubai Metro will operate from 5am to 1am on April 6 , from 8am to 1am on Sunday April 7, 5am to 1am from Monday to Saturday, April 8-13 and 8am to 12midnight on Sunday, April 14.

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6am – 1am, and Sunday: 9am to 1am (next day).

Dubai Bus