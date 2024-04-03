1 of 10
Medina: During the month of Ramadan, the Haramain High-Speed Railway caters to hundreds of thousands of visitors and Umrah performers, offering round-the-clock trips between Medina and Mecca.
Its purpose is to transport visitors, citizens, and residents to engage in Umrah rituals and prayers at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.
With five stations strategically located in Mecca, Medina, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) in Rabigh, the Haramain High-Speed Railway is the largest transportation project in the Middle East region.
Designed by Saudi Arabia, it aims to serve visitors of the Two Holy Mosques year-round, especially during the Umrah and Hajj seasons.
The electrically operated train boasts the highest security and safety standards. It can cover a distance of 450 km in approximately two hours at a speed of up to 300 km/hour.
At the Medina station of the Haramain High-Speed Railway, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) captured scenes showcasing the range of services offered to passengers.
Young Saudi specialists efficiently manage the process from passenger reception and reservation verification services to baggage procedures and direct boarding onto the train cars just minutes before departure.
Passenger services include gate reception, reservation verification, guidance through escalators to the waiting area, and seamless transition to the train platform.
Additionally, the station staff supervises security arrangements, ensures luggage safety, directs passengers to designated seats, and assists individuals with disabilities by providing wheelchair access to designated seating areas.
Ensuring a safe and convenient journey, the services extend to onboard provisions, including food options and secure electronic payment methods throughout the trip.
