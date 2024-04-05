Dubai: Authorities in Dubai are gearing up to ensure health and safety of residents who visit salons and barbershops ahead of the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Dubai Municipality (DM) has intensified its inspection campaign and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has released a set of recommendations for those heading to salons and barbershops.

Monitoring, inspection

As part of its preparations and proactive measures for Eid Al-Fitr, DM said on social media that it has intensified its monitoring campaigns and inspection visits to beauty centres, women’s salons, and men’s barbershops in the emirate, to ensure compliance with health requirements.

The civic body also released a video showing inspectors visiting these centres and monitoring the tools and practices.

Precautions

Meanwhile, DHA took to social media to issue a list of precautions to ensure personal health and safety when visiting a salon or barber shop.

The following recommendations have been issued to help ensure personal health and safety and minimise the risk of adverse reactions or infections while visiting a salon or barber shop.

1. Ensure that the salon or barber shop is following health and safety standards: It is good to verify that the establishment adheres to health and safety guidelines and regulations. This includes cleanliness, sanitation, and the use of proper equipment to minimise the risk of infection or injury.

2. Avoid new hair dye brands and black henna: Hair dye brands that are unfamiliar or contain harsh chemicals may cause allergic reactions or other adverse effects. Similarly, black henna can sometimes contain harmful additives that can lead to skin irritation or allergic reactions.

3. Test the dye on a small area of your skin before you apply it: Conducting a patch test helps determine whether you might have an adverse reaction to the dye. Applying a small amount of the product to a discreet area of your skin allows you to observe any potential allergic reactions before applying it more widely.

4. Avoid new treatments and products on the skin: Introducing new treatments or products to the skin carries the risk of adverse reactions, particularly if you have sensitive skin or allergies. It’s advisable to stick to familiar products or consult with a dermatologist before trying new beauty treatments and products.