Sharjah: As Eid Al Fitr approaches, Sharjah Municipality has mobilised 43 teams to ensure a smooth celebration.

Director General Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji highlighted the scope of tasks, including inspections of food establishments, salons, and public areas. Specialised teams are tasked with overseeing beach areas and prayer sites.

Monitoring efforts extend to street vendors, with emphasis on public safety and health standards. The municipality emphasises cleanliness and adherence to regulations, urging the public to report violations.

Ensuring public health

Inspections Specific teams will oversee food establishments’ adherence to health standards during Eid, including restaurants, bakeries, and sweet shops. Inspection teams will work around the clock to ensure public health and safety, enforcing regulations and addressing any violations promptly.

Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji

Al Tunaiji emphasised intensified efforts to monitor and address negative behaviours, such as street vending and fireworks sales, which pose risks to public safety.

Cleaning Eid prayer sites

Additionally, monitoring teams will enhance supervision of beaches and green areas to uphold cleanliness and compliance with municipal guidelines.

The municipality, through specialised teams, will prepare Eid prayer sites and provide adequate parking facilities for worshippers.

Free parking

Free parking will be available during Eid days, with strict enforcement against misuse. Parks are ready for visitors, with reminders to maintain cleanliness and follow guidelines.

The municipality encourages public engagement via its call centre for reporting violations.

Call centre