Cameras on the school bus can catch violators of the Stop sign rule Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: As many as 40 motorists were fined in Sharjah for ignoring the school bus ‘Stop’ sign in 2023 , Sharjah Police told Gulf News.

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of Traffic Awareness and Traffic Media Branch, said motorists are supposed to stop in both directions on a two-way road when the stop sign has been displayed, at a distance of five metres away from the school bus.

Penalties
-Motorists who ignore the stop sign on school buses are fined Dh1,000 and 10 black points are registered against their licences, according to the UAE Federal Traffic Law.
-School bus drivers are also required to display the stop sign on the bus while picking up or dropping off students. The penalty for not displaying the stop sign on a school bus is Dh500 and six black points.

The traffic regulation, which is designed to ensure the safety of students boarding or stepping off from a school bus, is strictly enforced by Sharjah Police during the school year, officials said.