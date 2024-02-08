Sharjah: Three students and two bus supervisors were hurt in a minor accident involving a school bus on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Sharjah Police General Command reassured the families of students from a private school about the health and safety of their children, after a school bus was involved in sudden-veering incident on Thursday morning in the emirate.
The accident did not result in serious injuries, police police. Those injured in the incident were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police said a "sudden deviation" caused the bus to hit the sidewalk, leading to the minor injuries.
The Sharjah Police General Command stressed on the need for drivers of vehicles and school buses to be careful and attentive while behind the wheel, and to adhere to traffic rules.