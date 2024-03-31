Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, stated: “Building public bus stations and depots forms a key part of RTA’s strategy to enhance the public transport infrastructure. It aims to encourage the community to opt for public transport in their daily movements. The project goes beyond the traditional function of stations, aiming to not just facilitate passenger mobility but to enhance the overall travel experience. This encompasses offering comprehensive services that contribute to passenger happiness, improving accessibility for people of determination, providing bicycle racks, and ensuring seamless connectivity with Dubai Metro and taxi services.”

Enhanced stations

The project covers enhancing 16 stations designated for public bus passengers including nine stations at Deira and seven in Bur Dubai. The stations that will be enhanced include Mall of the Emirates, Sabkha, Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, Ibn Battuta, Hatta, Gold Souk, Al Qusais, Deira City Centre, Al Ghubaiba, Union, Al Satwa, Al Rashdiya, Abu Hail, Etisalat, and Al Karama. The bus passenger terminals will be renovated along with building facades, system infrastructure works will be implemented and prayer rooms will be added at select stations.

Al Satwa station is one of the bus stations that will be enhanced. Image Credit: Supplied

The project covers also developing six bus depots at Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwyyah, Al Aweer, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz. These will see the revamping of inspection lanes, providing engine wash lanes, drainage system improvements, floor maintenance, and the installation of new system infrastructure and rehabilitating public facilities. In addition to providing drivers residential quarters at Jebel Ali and Al Quoz Depots, the scope of exterior works across all stations covers installing traffic signals & sidewalks, revamping external lights, infrastructure work for security systems, redesigning the bus parking yards at five stations, and adding initial test zone at Al Khawaneej, Al Ruwyyah, and Al Aweer depots.

Modern stations

In 2021, RTA completed the construction of several public bus stations across key areas in Dubai, including Al Ghubaiba, Union, Al Jaffiliya, Oud Metha, Al Satwa, Etisalat, Al Baraha, International City, and Dubai International Airport (Terminal 3). These stations were designed with an emphasis on integrating transport requirements and standards to enhance city connectivity.

The aim was to facilitate safe and smooth access for residents to and from mass transit stations, ensuring pedestrians and cyclists can easily access these facilities. Furthermore, these enhancements are aimed at establishing a welcoming and accessible environment for People of Determination, linking various transport modes and development projects, and surrounding attractions through the development of first and last-mile requirements. By offering elements like public bus parking, cycling lanes, pedestrian crossings, gorgeous landscaping, and bike racks, RTA seeks to encourage walking and using of individual mobility options.

Modern buses