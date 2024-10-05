Agenda 33

It aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to establish the most efficient world-class healthcare system distinguished by the highest quality standards. The initiative also encourages the adoption of safe health practices in medical facilities.

Dubai Health comprises six hospitals, 26 ambulatory health centres and 20 medical fitness centres, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Al Jalila Foundation.

Dr Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, pointed out that the safety and well-being of patients are a top priority.

“Every day, our physicians, nurses and team members go above and beyond to deliver safe and compassionate care. Their passion is inspiring, and we are incredibly grateful for their contributions and dedication.”

New standards

Dr Tarek Fathey, chief clinical officer at Dubai Health, said: “Today, we stand together to set new standards that not only protect our patients but also empower our teams to deliver the highest quality of care.”

Dr Fathey noted that central to the initiative is a commitment to continuous learning, driving innovation and fostering a culture of safety and growth.

“We are further strengthening the commitment to learning and safety through the expertise of a world-renowned patient safety expert, professor Charles Vincent from the University of Oxford in December 2024.”