Abu Dhabi: Salem Al Jaberi, Assistant Minister for Security and Military Affairs, has confirmed that the attack by the Sudanese army, which targeted the residence of the UAE Ambassador in Khartoum, resulted in extensive damage to the building and surrounding area. The attack constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principle of diplomatic premises' inviolability, along with international conventions and norms, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

He stressed the existence of pictures and evidence that irrefutably prove the targeting of the Ambassador’s residence, thereby undermining the false narrative promoted by the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Armed Forces. Al Jaberi noted that the Sudanese Armed Forces have persistently attempted to evade legal and moral accountability for the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Sudan resulting from this conflict, by misleading the international community and diverting attention from the suffering of the Sudanese people, while avoiding their obligations imposed by international efforts to end the conflict. The UAE continues to work diligently, along with its partners, towards a peaceful resolution.