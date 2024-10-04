Al Dhaid: The 2024 edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, a key agricultural and heritage event in the UAE, began on Thursday at Expo Al Dhaid and will run until 6th October.
Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the festival features participation from date producers, retailers, farmers, and palm owners across the UAE, as well as government and private entities involved in date cultivation.
The festival was inaugurated by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, accompanied by several officials. Attendees toured the pavilions, exploring various date products and heritage-inspired items.
Al Owais highlighted the festival's role in advancing the agricultural sector and supporting food self-sufficiency by enhancing collaboration between public and private sectors.
The event also includes competitions for local farmers, traditional performances, and a dates auction. A dates market is open daily from 09:00 to 21:00, showcasing premium varieties from across the UAE.