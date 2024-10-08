Pioneering step

Emirates said it is set to become the first airline in the world to be integrated into the ‘Be My Eyes’ app – the largest accessibility app for the blind and low-vision community. The free-to-download app has about 700,000 users worldwide and offers visual assistance by connecting to any of its 8 million volunteers across 150 countries.

How it works

Once Emirates is integrated into the app, users can select the airline from the company profile list. They can then call the Emirates call centre through a live video or audio call asking for help with ticket bookings, knowing flight schedules or directions to the check-in counter at the airport, etc. The user can take videos or photos and send them to the Emirates agent, who will guide them as required.

Easy-access passenger vans

Emirates has also showcased its first wheelchair-accessible chauffeur-driven vehicles to pick up passengers. The van is on display until Wednesday at the AccessAbilities Expo at Dubai World Trade Centre.

A lift and ramp makes it easy to get onboard Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

The Mercedes V250 model has an electric wheelchair lift and ramp. Once lowered onto the ground, the lift can raise the wheelchair and the passenger into the vehicle. There are additional safety restraints to secure the person with severe mobility disabilities. The vehicle is used for first and business class customers availing of chauffeur drive services based in Dubai, with plans to extend its availability in the future. The service can be booked by calling the Emirates call centre at 600 555 555.

Sign language robot

Another innovative service in the pipeline is a sign language robot, which will provide information and guidance services to the deaf or hearing impaired. The robot can respond to specific sign language phrases and gestures and provide travel information like flight status, and way-finding in airports.

An attendee of the Expo gestures to the sign language robot Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

The robot has a screen that can showcase maps, directions, and even an AI (artificial intelligence) Emirati guide who signs back to the customer. Once fully developed, Emirates aims to extend the technology across different digital channels.

Cube box for wheelchairs

A cube-sized box has been developed to provide mobility assistance to and from the aircraft at Emirates Terminal 3. The new wheelchair cube concept aims to ensure the safe transport of mobility aids and equipment. It keeps wheelchairs intact during transport and handling and can be securely restrained inside the aircraft for extra protection.

The innovation on display at the show Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

Other features