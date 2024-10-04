Cancellations and resumption of flights

The airline has also issued an update regarding its flight operations to several destinations in the Middle East, following a review of the current situation in the region.

The airline announced that its flights to and from Beirut remain cancelled until 15th October 2024. Passengers with Beirut as their final destination, including those transiting through Dubai, will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice. Affected customers are advised to contact their booking agents for alternative travel arrangements or, if they booked directly with Emirates, reach out to the airline for assistance.

The airline urges all customers to ensure their contact details are up-to-date by visiting the ‘Manage Your Booking’ section on the Emirates website to receive timely updates. The airline continues to closely monitor the situation in the region and is coordinating with relevant authorities.

Jordan:

The airline also announced that they will resume flights to Amman starting 6th October 2024, following an operational review.

Iraq and Iran: