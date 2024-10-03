World’s biggest solar panel installation

This phased project, totalling 39MWp of clean energy and fully operational by 2026, involves the installation of 62,904 solar panels across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central—Al Maktoum International (DWC) airports. The panels are set to generate 60,346MWh annually. The project marks a significant stride toward decarbonising airport operations.

State news agency WAM reported that the solar panels, which will cover passenger terminals and concourses across both airports, are expected to offset 23,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, equivalent to taking 5,000 cars off the road or powering 3,000 homes for a year.

The energy generated will meet 6.5 per cent of DXB’s and 20 per cent of DWC’s power needs, reinforcing Dubai Airports' long-term vision for cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable operations.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said, “While our roadmap outlines clear targets of achieving 25 per cent of the energy mix from clean energy sources by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050, we are proactively accelerating our efforts.”

Al Tayer anticipates surpassing these goals, potentially reaching 27 per cent clean energy capacity as early as 2030.

The project builds on the successful installation of solar panels at DXB’s Terminal 2 and Concourse D, where solar power reduces energy consumption and lowers emissions.

The announcement was made in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Managing Director and CEO of DEWA. Image Credit: WAM

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said, “Airports are significant energy consumers, but with that comes tremendous opportunity and responsibility to drive real change. For us, this is not just about installing solar panels; it’s about embedding sustainability into the core of everything we do.”

Meanwhile, Dr Waleed Alnuaimi, CEO of Etihad ESCO, remarked, “By broadening the solar footprint and implementing transformative initiatives like Shams Dubai, we are not only reducing energy demand but also driving the adoption of sustainable energy solutions across the emirate.”

Emirates Engineering Centre

Dubai’s flagship airline, Emirates, has partnered with Etihad Clean Energy Development to launch a large-scale solar energy project at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai.

The project includes developing, engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at Emirates Engineering Centre and 20 years of operation and maintenance services.

A total of 39,960 solar panels will be installed, providing 37 per cent of the facility's annual energy consumption and reducing CO2 equivalent emissions by over 13,000 tonnes each year when fully operational. The total capacity is 23,177 kWp, with an estimated annual generation of 34,301,960 kWh.

With a 20-year agreement for operation and maintenance, the solar PV systems will contribute to long-term environmental benefits. Image Credit: WAM

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and DEWA’s Al Tayer.

Sheikh Ahmed said, “By integrating solar energy into the Emirates Engineering Centre, we are significantly reducing our carbon footprint while supporting the UAE's clean energy goals.” He said the effort dramatically expands the number of solar installations at our facilities.

With a 20-year operation and maintenance agreement, the solar PV systems will contribute to long-term environmental benefits, ensuring that the Emirates Engineering Centre continues to operate efficiently using clean energy.