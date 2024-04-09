Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extended his congratulations to the UAE people and Arab and Islamic nations on Eid Al Fitr. "We congratulate the people of the UAE and all the Arab and Islamic people on Eid Al Fitr. May God return it to us and you with good and blessings. May Allah accept everyone’s deeds in the month of goodness. Happy Eid,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.