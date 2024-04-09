Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.
President Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their people continued progress, prosperity and stability.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also congratulated the heads of Arab and Islamic nations on Eid Al Fitr.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid extended his congratulations to the UAE people and Arab and Islamic nations on Eid Al Fitr. "We congratulate the people of the UAE and all the Arab and Islamic people on Eid Al Fitr. May God return it to us and you with good and blessings. May Allah accept everyone’s deeds in the month of goodness. Happy Eid,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official X account.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, congratulated the UAE leadership and people and Muslims worldwide on the festive occasion. “We congratulate our leadership, our people, and all Muslims worldwide on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. May it bring joy, blessings, and prosperity to everyone,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a message on his X account.