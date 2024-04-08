What is Eid Al Fitr prayer?

Eid Al Fitr prayer marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, and is a key component of the Islamic celebration of Eid Al Fitr, which translates to ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’. This prayer is held in large congregations across the Muslim world, in mosques or open grounds.

How is it performed?

The Eid Al Fitr prayer is distinct in that there is no adhan (call to prayer). It consists of two Rak’ahs (units of prayer) but is preceded by seven Takbirs (saying “Allahu Akbar”, which means “God is the Greatest”) in the first Rak’ah and five in the second, following the opening Takbir. The Imam (prayer leader) delivers a sermon (Khutbah) after the prayer, which attendees are encouraged to listen to, although it is not mandatory.