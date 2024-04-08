Ras Al Khaimah: The police in Ras Al Khaimah have announced their security plans ahead of Eid Al Fitr, with extra traffic and security patrols set to be deployed on the roads during the holidays.

Roads will also be monitored by cameras and patrols will be intensified in tourist spots, parks, markets, public places and residential neighbourhoods, in order to prevent traffic congestion.

Patrols

A number of patrols will also be deployed in front of mosques where Eid prayers will be held.

Ras Al Khaimah Police appealed to members of the public to adhere to the speed limits on the roads and not cause obstructions, as well as avoid using mobile hones while driving.

Appeal to parents

Parents have also been urged to pay attention to their children inside and outside homes, especially on beaches and in swimming pools and public places.

They have also been urged to be aware of the dangers of fireworks.

Fully prepared

The police pointed out that the Central Operations Room and the Unified Call Centre of Ras Al Khaimah Police are fully prepared to receive public reports on 999 for any emergency and 901 for non-emergency cases.

Based on the directives of Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has completed procedures ahead of the festive holiday season.